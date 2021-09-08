MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Several people suspected of stealing the identities of people killed in the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have been arrested.
According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, Betsy Alexandra Cacho Medina, 30, Rodney Choute, 38, and Kimberly Michelle Johnson, 34, are being charged with multiple counts of identity theft and organized scheme to defraud.
Investigators believe they stole the identities of three of the dead, and two survivors, to open up credit cards and make purchases.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to give more details in the investigation.