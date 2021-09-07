MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In just under two weeks, Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot may get the green light for distribution. So when should you to get the shot?

“The government is going to want to come up with guidelines, but the truth of the matter is some of us got really good immunity from the vaccine and some of us didn’t,” said Dr. Daliah Wachs.

U.S. health officials are recommending eight months after a person’s last vaccine shot for the booster shot.

Dr. Wachs said the timing is key so that way the booster shot does what its suppose to.

“If you just had your second shot in June, you’re not going to have much of an effect until one your immune system matures and the immunity stats to wane so there is an ideal time,” said Dr. Wachs.

Pfizer will likely reach the September 20 goal authorization date from U.S. regulators.

However, the Moderna booster shot may not be ready by then.

“Moderna won’t be ready for another week or two after that so that’s why the Pfizer shots will be available first, J&J still has to show them theirs studies,” said Dr. Wachs.

Once widely available, which booster shot should you get?

“The CDC is going to give us some clarification on if any mRNA vaccine is good for the booster or if you need to be on the Pfizer thread or the Moderna thread,” said Dr. Wachs.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, 69% of the vaccine eligible population is vaccinated.

Additionally, over 178,000 people have already received an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which is only for those with compromised immune systems.

“It goes up to and beyond the level of protection. I mean, I strongly believe that ultimately we’re going to see that as proper regimen, three doses of an mRNA,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Wachs advises to start those conversations with your doctor about the third dose now.