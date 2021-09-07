MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals they say stole nearly $2,000 in merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store.
Authorities said it happened at the store on the isy11400 block of Pines Boulevard back in June 26 of this year.
Police said the suspects entered the business and worked in unison to select undergarments valued at $1,830. They say all the items were placed inside large bags they had brought into the store.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-431-2225.