MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Chicago woman who was told she could not board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, due to her late arrival, is facing serious charges after police said she told airline employees there was a bomb in her checked-in luggage.
BSO detectives said it happened Monday at around 8:45 p.m. at Terminal 3 of the airport.
The woman was identified as Marina Verbitsky, 46. Deputies said she told airline employees there was a bomb in her checked luggage that was aboard a plane.
Verbitsky was immediately taken into custody.
BSO’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives were notified and responded to investigate. FBI agents were also contacted.
Authorities said that the plane — which had already begun taxiing the runway — was rerouted, and the passengers were evacuated. A thorough inspection was conducted and the threat was determined to be unfounded.
Verbitsky was taken to the BSO Main Jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.