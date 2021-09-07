  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooter is on the run Tuesday night after opening fire on a car on I-95 during rush hour.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the southbound lanes near Stirling Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a Maserati started shooting at a Mercedes-Benz.

Two people in the Mercedes were not hurt, but they had to pull over.

The shooter took off in the Maserati.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

