FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Several evidence markers were on the ground near the driver’s side of a minivan parked in front of Lauderhill convenience store as part of a police investigation early Tuesday morning.
The van was in the lot of the U-Save store at 4039 NW 19th Street.
CBS4 spotted a handgun on the vehicle's front seat. That vehicle has since been towed away from the scene.
While police, at this time, have not disclosed details of the investigation, a witness told CBS4 there was a shooting.
He said the driver of the minivan was confronted by a man in the parking lot and there was an altercation. The tussle ended up inside the van and the driver shot the other man.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.