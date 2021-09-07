FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in Monday’s carjacking in Fort Lauderdale in which a man drove off with a baby inside.

Police said the suspect was found Tuesday, around 10 a.m., in the 1300 block of NW 6th Street and taken into custody. They added that he was positively identified from surveillance video from a gas station convenience store where the car was taken from. He’s been charged with auto theft and could face additional charges.

According to the surveillance video, the woman went into the store at 1095 W Sunrise Boulevard and left the child in the car.

The suspect, who was inside the store, scouted her out and noticed the car was still running. He slowly walked outside and then jumped into the car. He then began to drive off.

The store’s clerk called 911 and said the man told her he was waiting for an Uber.

“But as soon as she came in, he went and jumped in her car and left,” the clerk told the emergency operator.

It happened within seconds.

“He drove off with my child in the car,” the child’s mother said.

She said she went into survival mode for her child and jumped on the hood to stop him, nearly getting hit.

“My baby is in the car,” the woman shouted.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, a witness followed the vehicle and that’s when the driver eventually bailed just a few blocks away near the corner of NW 13 Court and 18 Avenue.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood says she saw the driver run off.

“I was sitting out here and I saw when the cop pulled up then the boy jumped out. He ran that way and then they told me someone stole the car in the gas station,” she said.

The child, who was not hurt, was returned to her mother.