MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City and county officials are trying to pinpoint what caused another fish kill in Biscayne Bay.

It happened on the east side of the bay in the area of the 79th Street Basin, close to North Beach.

“This incident is another reminder that the health of our beloved Bay is in jeopardy, which is why Miami-Dade County is committed to taking all possible action to turn around the crisis facing our waters. We are working to aggressively accelerate investments in replacing or repairing critical water infrastructure and septic to sewer conversion,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.

The mayor said earlier this year, the county began implementing a ban on fertilizer use during the rainy season, (May 15th through October 31st, when nutrients are more likely to be carried in water flowing off the land.

The City of Miami Beach said it’s working with the Department of Environmental Resources to figure out why the latest fish kill is happening and how to fix the problem.

Experts believe low oxygen levels in the water are being caused by extreme heat and days of heavy rain.