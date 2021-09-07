MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week’s Nat Moore Trophy Nominee wants to be a surgeon when he gets older. But for the time being, Kenyatta Jackson doesn’t mind slicing through opposing offenses.

CBS4’s Mike Cugno caught up with the highly-coveted defensive end.

“We different,” Jackson said. “Other states say they have the best athletes – I don’t think so.”

Not only is South Florida different, but Jackson is different. Jackson, or K2, as he’s called around Chaminade-Madonna, is a 6-foot 5-inches tall defensive end that has college coaches drooling.

“You had four sacks in your first game. your kind of set the bar real high for yourself out. When you’re in a zone like that, what’s that like?” Cugno asked him.

“It’s a good zone. You feel like nobody can’t stop you in the field, touch you, block you, none of that. It’s just a little zone that I have to myself that my dad installed in me since I was a little kid and you know I’m here,” he said.

“What’s it like being a 17 year old and having teams game plan for you,” Cugno followed up.

“Oh, it’s tough. It’s tough and annoying. But I mean it comes with it,” Jackson responded. “Highly-recruited guy. It comes with it.”

Jackson knows on the field to shed opponents he has to be surgical. So it’s kind of appropriate that he might be wielding a scalpel after football.

“I want to go to school and major in sports medicine. I want to be an orthopedic surgeon,” Jackson told Cugno.

“Tell me what got you into that?” Cugno asked.

“It’s pretty funny, pretty weird. As a little kid just watching YouTube videos – YouTube has everything. So I was just scrolling and I’d seen a video about surgeries and stuff. Helping people and things like that. That’s just been my thing ever since that day,” Jackson said.

Despite his intimidating size, Jackson is a gracious giant. He’ll either head to Ohio State or Oklahoma, but for now is focused on a state title.

Winning the Nat Moore Trophy would be a special bonus as well.

“It would mean a lot. You said it, the talent level here is through the roof. Dade and Broward and West Palm, you name it. That’s just South Florida. So just me being named after that trophy is a pretty big deal. It’s an honor,” he said.