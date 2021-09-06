MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for a man they say stabbed his roommate to death.
It happened early Sunday morning in a home in the 1000 block of NW 40th Avenue.
Police said the two men who lived there got into a fight which escalated. They said they received a call from the 31-year-old man who had been stabbed. When officers arrived they found the body of a man who had been stabbed multiple times and a bloody scene.
The man who died has been identified as Yasnier Debora.
Police have not said what the two men were fighting about, but they do know the name of Debora's roommate and are actively looking for him.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).