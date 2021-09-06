FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Upset family and friends arrived on the scene after a man was gunned down and left for dead in the street.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of NW 10th Terrace and 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

“I heard a shot. But I didn’t see. I heard a shot but I didn’t see anything,” said one man who did not give his name.

He said after hearing that shot he ran to help.

“I was really trying to go and help the person. I seen him lifeless out there. Nobody was around. I tried to hold his neck and stuff, make sure he was all right, stay stable and breathing,” he said.

That man said it appeared the victim had a gunshot wound to the neck. He tried to stop the bleeding.

“I was putting pressure right on his neck area. He had a wound on his neck area. That’s all I was trying to do. I’m certified in CPR and all that,” he said.

As police spent the morning working the scene the injured man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man’s name but did confirm no one was in custody. They’re working to determine was led to the shooting.