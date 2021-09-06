FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is on the scene of an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon.
According to Fort Lauderdale PD, a woman had her baby in the car while at a gas station located at 1095 W Sunrise.
Police said a carjacker hopped into the vehicle and attempted to drive off.
The mother then jumped on the hood, shouting that her child was in the car.
The suspect kept driving away, so a witness followed until the driver bailed.
The mother and baby, who is fine, were reunited.
Police took one person into custody, but detectives said it turned out not to be the carjacking suspect.
If you have any additional details, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS.