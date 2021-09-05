MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
According to MGPD, the shooting happened in the 17600 block of NW 25 Avenue.
Responding officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.