By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Gardens Shooting, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

According to MGPD, the shooting happened in the 17600 block of NW 25 Avenue.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team