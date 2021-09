On a special edition of Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour to an investigation of the health care provided by cruise lines for passengers.

DeFede interviewed members of two families who took cruises.

One traveled on Royal Caribbean, while the other on Carnival, in which passenger received medical care that had dire, and in one case deadly, consequences.

Firsthand accounts and an in-depth look at the fallout are highlighted in the program.

GUESTS:

-Cliff Puchalski, Richard Puchalski’s Son

-Laura Goodloe, Richard Puchalski’s Daughter

-Todd Michaels, Attorney

-Ron Radowski, Suing Carnival Corp.

-Christine Radowski, Cruise Ship Passenger

-Prof. Ross Klein, Memorial University, Newfoundland

Watch PART 1 in the video player above.

Watch PART 2 in the video player below: