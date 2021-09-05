POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found Sunday morning near train tracks in Pompano Beach.
BSO was called out to the 600 block of South Flagler Avenue following a report of an unresponsive man.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene to assist, but the man was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other details have been released.
If you have any information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (786) 493-TIPS.