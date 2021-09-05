  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNWSL Soccer
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach Dead Body

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found Sunday morning near train tracks in Pompano Beach.

BSO was called out to the 600 block of South Flagler Avenue following a report of an unresponsive man.

READ MORE: Meet Nate Burleson, The New Full-Time Co-Host On ‘CBS Mornings’

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene to assist, but the man was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Miami Gardens PD Investigating Overnight Shooting

Homicide detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other details have been released.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Florida Gunman Wearing Body Armor Kills 4, Including Mom Still Cradling Baby

If you have any information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (786) 493-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team