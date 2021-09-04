MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is doing its part to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

On Saturday, the Humane Society of Broward County welcomed in dozens of dogs and cats from Louisiana shelters.

They landed on a flight Saturday afternoon.

Last Sunday, CBS4 News reported how they partnered with Greater Good Charities to make sure many animals were safe from the storm’s path.

According to the Humane Society, most of the animals they took in after Ida have already been adopted.

So, they brought in even more.

“We work with shelters in that area and many were without electricity and without running water. So, today a flight arrived with more than 80 animals on it. These were animals that were in the shelter before the storm hit, so they, unfortunately, had to weather the storm in the shelter,” said Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society Of Broward.

These dogs and cats will be ready for adoption in the next few days.

Some of the other dogs went to Big Dog Ranch Rescue and to the Humane Society in Sarasota.