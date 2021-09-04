MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday afternoon.

BSO said they responded to a call about an unresponsive man near the 500 block of West Sample Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The body was found near a convenience store and was subsequently covered with a yellow tarp.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape while they investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.

No other details were released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).