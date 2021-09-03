MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach officials are implementing measures ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend to maintain order and deter crime. Those measures include adding 50 additional officers to patrol South Beach.

“I know two guys who have been shot dead in the street since I’ve been here and they were very young kids, 24 or 25 years old,” said one tourist.

And, that’s just in the last bunch of months, a frightening pattern of violence, and a big reason Miami Beach Police, along with at least a half dozen other agencies, are rolling deep this holiday weekend.

“The number one deterrent of criminal activity is high visibility, what’s more, high visibility than approximately 50 officers from across Miami-Dade County with lights flashing right here on Miami Beach,” said Ernesto Rodriguez from the Miami Beach Police Department.

Last week’s random murder of Dustin Wakefield, the 21-year-old Colorado tourist shot in the head in daylight on Ocean Drive, while protecting his 1-year old son, by a crazed gunman reportedly high on psychedelic mushrooms still weighs heavily on the minds of neighbors.

“Especially after what happened, I don’t feel comfortable going by myself,” said Rodriguez.

“It’s not a surprise that happened, but makes me wonder what’s going on?”

Police are making sure whatever is going on this holiday is all in good fun.

“The message is come out, party. Have a good time. Do so responsibly. But do not drink and drive,” said Rodriguez.

Good boys, like police K-9 Logan, are making sure the dog days of summer end well.

This massive police presence is a welcomed sight from people who live here in Miami Beach.

“I think it’s a great idea, and we need more of it.”

And, when the sun comes up, whether you hit the beach, go kayaking or boating, Miami Dade Fire Rescue warns you to be alert, especially if you are with young ones.

If you’re planning a pool get-together or a trip to the beach, remember never leave children unattended. Swim in areas supervised by lifeguards,” said Erika Benitez, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“It’s beautiful out, it’s a great time to be alive, count your blessings.”