  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a dry and warm start Friday morning with hazy skies at times due to some Saharan Dust.

Temperatures were in the upper 70s and will climb to 90 degrees in the afternoon. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the triple digits.

READ MORE: 'Celebration Of Blackness': Orange Blossom Classic This Weekend At Hard Rock Stadium

The UV index is very high and there is a low risk of rip currents at the beach.

Although it is quiet now, storms will develop later. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Since the ground is already saturated, any additional rain may lead to more street flooding.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Larry Gaining Strength In Central Atlantic, Could Be A Cat. 4 This Weekend

Friday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Labor Day weekend is not looking like a complete washout, but lingering moisture will keep the rain chance in the forecast. Saturday will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90 with the potential for afternoon and evening storms that may produce heavy rain in spots.

MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town: Lil Greenhouse Grill Offers Neo-Soul Meals That Make Guests Feel 'Homey And Warm'

Sunday we remain unsettled with scattered storms around and Monday, for Labor Day, spotty storms will be possible with highs near normal in the low 90s.

Lissette Gonzalez