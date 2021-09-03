MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County employees might be getting a raise if Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has her way.
County workers would see an increase in compensation of 8 percent over the next three years in the latest labor contract negotiations.
According to the mayor, if ratified, this would represent the best three-year package for Miami-Dade County's workforce in more than a decade.
The proposed raises will not be included in the upcoming budget which county commissioners are set to vote on soon.
Not sure if your property taxes will be going up as a result of this proposal.