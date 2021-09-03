WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is in mourning.

The mayor announced on Friday afternoon that her father, Paul Levine has passed away.

In a post on Instagram, the mayor said her father lived a wonderful life and was her hero.

She said he lived a full and fulfilling life surrounded by a loving family.

“I will miss my dad with all my heart. I’ll miss his regular check-in calls, his stories, hugs and his laugh,” said the mayor.

