MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is in mourning.
The mayor announced on Friday afternoon that her father, Paul Levine has passed away.
In a post on Instagram, the mayor said her father lived a wonderful life and was her hero.
She said he lived a full and fulfilling life surrounded by a loving family.
“I will miss my dad with all my heart. I’ll miss his regular check-in calls, his stories, hugs and his laugh,” said the mayor.