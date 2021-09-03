KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly harvested undersized lobster off Key Largo.

On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators Billy Thompson and Chris Mattson received a tip about a man that was harvesting Lobster without a dive flag near MM 95 Oceanside.

They went to the area and found a man snorkeling along the shoreline without a dive flag.

When they approached the man in their boat and told him they were state wildlife officers, the man, identified as Yordanky Rosado Casares, got into his kayak and paddled down a canal ignoring orders to stop.

Rosado got out of his kayak at a home and ran through several backyards.

He was taken into custody a couple of houses down.

Rosado was handcuffed and two undersized lobster tails were found in his shorts’ pocket. After a search of the area, seven more undersized wrung tails were found.

Rosado faces a number of charges including possession of undersized lobster tails, interference with an FWC officer, and resisting arrest without violence.