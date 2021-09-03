ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It’s back!

Absent for nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday for its 30th year.

The premiere Halloween event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows based on some of the biggest names in horror and pop culture.

Each haunted house is elaborately designed and has “scare actors” who frighten the thousands of people who pass through each night.

This year’s haunted houses include, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Beetlejuice,” and “The Bride of Frankenstein.”

Beetlejuice was the first “ghost host” of Halloween Horror Nights – originally called ‘Fright Nights’ – during the event’s debut in 1991.

The nightly event will run through October 31st.

Park officials say they will keep a close eye on crowds and put enhanced health and safety procedures in place if needed.