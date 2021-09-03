TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A new specialty license plate is ready for Florida roads ahead of plans by Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

With 10,436 plates pre-sold, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Friday that a new Walt Disney World tag has been delivered to tax collectors’ offices and license plate agencies.

The theme park is planning to mark 50 years in Florida starting Oct. 1.

Revenue from sales of the tag to drivers will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of central and northern Florida.

It is the third tag approved under 2020 state law that established new sales and design requirements for specialty plates.

Plates honoring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team and the Coastal Conservation Association Florida’s “Conserve Florida’s Fisheries” effort also have topped a pre-sale requirement of 3,000 tags.

Plates must also go through pre-sale design and production steps, which the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles previously said had held up the Disney plate. The 2020 law set a cap of 150 specialty plates, up from 123 on the road at the time. But it also increased from 1,000 to 3,000 the number of plates that need to be pre-sold.

Plates, most carrying $25 user fees, will have to maintain the 3,000-plate sales threshold starting July 1, 2022, or face being discontinued if they are below the new benchmark for 12 consecutive months.

On Thursday, Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, filed a bill for the 2022 session that would add Inter Miami CF to the list of potential specialty tags.

