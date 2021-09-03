SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers are now accepting nominations for their “Heroes Among Us” program for its ninth season.
Since its inception in 2013, the program gives the South Florida community the opportunity to honor someone who has served or is currently serving in any branch of the United States military.
"Throughout these past eight seasons, the 'Heroes Among Us' program has brought us touching and impactful stories that have resonated with our community and our Panther fans," said Senior Director of the Florida Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo.
During each Panthers’ home game, an honoree is recognized prior to the singing of the national anthem, celebrated with an in-game video feature sharing their story, and presented with a Panthers jersey.
The program has far honored more than 300 military heroes.
To nominate a hero, go to FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs.