MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A trailing band of deep tropical moisture remained over South Florida on Friday as it feeds into what is left of Ida over Eastern Canada.

Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will lead to more slow moving downpours moving from west to east across the area. With the heavy rain that fell Thursday over parts of the metro area of Miami-Dade, flooding may be an issue again with these slow moving downpours.

Radar estimated rainfall yesterday put three to five inches of rain right over downtown Miami, along with a larger area of two to three inches to the south near Palmetto Bay. Saturated ground along with higher water levels means that less rainfall is needed to flood.

In addition to the slow moving heavy rain, training showers and storms could lead to higher amounts over portions of the area. When showers and storms “train” they move over the same areas. Bands of showers and storms developing from west to east are also moving from west to east.

Flood advisories are issued when minor flooding is occurring or expected to occur in and around the advisory area. Heavier rain leading to more significant widespread flooding will lead to flash flood warnings being issued.

CBSMiami.com or the CBSMiami weather app can alert you to weather advisories that may be impacting you. Stay alert to any flood advisories or warnings this afternoon and evening.

Remember to not drive through floodwaters since the depth of the flooding may not be known and it can be difficult to determine where the road ends and a canal or lower area begins.