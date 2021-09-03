MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Town of Bay Harbor Islands is providing CBS 4 News with more details about the problems at one of the apartment buildings where people were forced to evacuate this week.

“This building has had issues since Hurricane Irma, that’s when a lot of residents left,” says Frank Kaltenekker, who was forced to evacuate.

The property at 1060 95th St. was deemed unsafe Thursday afternoon.

There were more than a dozen violations at that address from this year alone, including failure to properly maintain the exterior and interior units, evidence of a pest infestation and plumbing defects.

Folks who had to evacuate shared pictures of the conditions inside with CBS 4 News.

“I was just a little nervous, hopefully my building isn’t under inspection or violations or anything,” says Harry Green, who moved into the building next door just two months ago.

The town is full steam ahead with inspections.

In a statement, the town says “as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the structural integrity of all buildings in the town, we initiated a mandatory inspection of all buildings of a certain age and size.”

On Wednesday night, folks who lived at 1080 93rd St. were also told to evacuate due to safety concerns.

The town says that building had been repeatedly cited by not only the town itself but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade’s elevator safety section for numerous violations.

“I have two kids and we’re in a hotel right now and we have nothing,” says Anna Aliman, who was forced to evacuate.