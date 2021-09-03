MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his stance against vaccine passports.
At a press conference in Pensacola on Friday, he praised the efforts of health officials across Florida but says getting a vaccine should be a choice, not a requirement.
"Vaccine passports… I'm vaccinated and I'm offended that someone would even ask that someone would ask for a piece of paper just to go to a restaurant or just to live life."
"We gotta protect people's ability to live their lives. I don't want a bio-medical security state in which we have to constantly have to do this. Just to live everyday lives. At the end of the day, vaccines have helped people ward off severe illness."
Governor DeSantis says the state will issue $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and governments that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, starting September 16th.