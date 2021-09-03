MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands was set to be a major high of the football season, but then came this announcement: “The event has been canceled for the night due to the inclement weather,” said an organizer over the loudspeaker.

The thousands who packed the stands for the Battle of the Bands between Florida A&M and Jackson State University did not get the show they were promised.

“It’s sad and it really not raining. A few little drizzles, we saw a few little flashes it’s really not raining,” said Queen Woods a former band member who came to see her alma mater play.

The showdown between the two historically black college bands would have been the official comeback of the event after a 43-year hiatus. But prior to the cancellation thousand packed the stands with anticipation.

“I’m over the top excited,” said Darlene Hargrove a Famu Fan. Her husband Don Hargrove echoed a similar sentiment. “The signature of FAMU is that band, the one thing you can do is go to any function where that band will be there and you will know them,” added Don.

Jackson State fan Veronica Simmons was also excited, she was among those who took the drive from Mississippi. “This was the opportunity to bring my team to Miami and let them see what it’s about, and as Famu is just now joining the SWAC so it’s great the first game head to head completion, “ said Simmons.

But Oliver Gilbert, the vice-chair of Miami Dade Board of County Commissioners says the event had a bigger purpose of community involvement and connecting with the younger generation.

“What we do isn’t just a game and going to an HBCU, you’re not just going getting an education you’re actually going there for an experience and they’re going to prepare you for the rest of your life. So we’re showing them that right now,” added Gilbert.

As for Woods, she says this disappointment is hard to swallow. “It’s a lotta waste of money, I don’t mind supporting but I hope it will better next year.