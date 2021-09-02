  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run takes place Thursday in Fort Lauderdale and there will be a number of road closures that drivers in the area need to be aware of.

The eastbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard, from Andrews Avenue to SE 1st Avenue, were closed Wednesday at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the westbound lanes closed.

On Thursday, there will be even more closures.

Beginning at 9 a.m., SE 1st Avenue will be closed from SE 2nd Street to Las Olas Boulevard. Also, Las Olas Boulevard will be closed from SE 1st Avenue to SE 2nd Avenue.

The race will get underway at 6:45 p.m.

The first half-mile of the race route, north of the New River, will be filled with runners and walkers. Fort Lauderdale police will divert traffic from this area. Traffic will be rerouted east on Davie Boulevard so as to not allow traffic on SE 3rd Avenue north of Davie Boulevard. Once the runners/walkers have made the westbound turn onto SE 14th Street, police will open the roadways.

The roadways, with the exception of Las Olas Boulevard, will reopen at 9:30 p.m. Las Olas Boulevard will reopen at 11 p.m.

All race participants are encouraged to wear facial coverings when not running/walking or eating/drinking in their team tent.

Hand sanitizer will be affixed to each tent, as well as set up throughout the event site.

CBS4 is one of the sponsors of this event.

