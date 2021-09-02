MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis joined monoclonal antibody treatment recipients in Palm Beach County to discuss the therapy.
The state of Florida announced that it will exceed more than 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments administered to patients statewide at the 21 state treatment sites.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been crisscrossing the state touting their effectiveness as a treatment against COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system which help fight off infections.
This specific treatment is for people in the early stages of COVID-19 with mild-to-moderate symptoms.
State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located locally at:
Broward County
C.B. Smith Park
900 North Flamingo Road
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028
Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Miami-Dade County
Tropical Park
7900 Southwest 40 Street
Miami, Florida 33155
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Palm Beach County
West Gate Park
3691 Oswego Avenue
West Palm Beach, Florida 33409
Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.