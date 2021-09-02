MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another quiet, dry start across South Florida with hazy skies due to Saharan dust.
Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Some rain will likely roll in the late morning and around midday. Storms will fire up again in the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.
Friday will be a repeat with another round of afternoon and evening storms. As some moisture lingers this weekend, scattered storms will be possible on Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day on Monday. Highs will be near normal around 90 degrees this weekend.