MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is facing several charges after Miami Beach police say he snatched a woman’s purse while she was eating at a restaurant.

Police said the victim and a friend were dining in the outside area of the Pura Vida restaurant at 110 Washington Avenue at around 2 p.m. on August 23rd, when Larry Bermudez, 26, went up to the table and snatched her bag.

The arrest report says Bermudez forcefully removed the victim’s purse from the victim’s grasp.

Police said Bermudez then ran to an Acura, got in the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The victims gave chase and even clung onto the side of the car through the driver’s side

window.

That is police said Bermudez sped away forcing the victims to fall from the car and get injured.

In his efforts to get away, police said Bermudez struck an unoccupied parked car causing damage to his own vehicle.

Days later, through investigative means, police were able to locate Bermudez at his residence. He had been hiding in the bathroom and resisted being handcuffed, according to police.

Bermudez admitted to police being involved in an accident but said he was using a heavy amount narcotics the day in question but knew that had done something the next day when he saw the damage on the Acura.

Police did not say if the bag was recovered.

Bermudez is facing several charges, including strongarm robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest without violence.

This is the latest in a rash of recent crimes reported in Miami Beach.