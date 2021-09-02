  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning crash on the Golden Glades southbound I-95 exit to Florida Turnpike has led to the temporary closure of the ramp.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a Toyota lost control, drove off the roadway, and slammed into a concrete pillar. He was the only person in the car and died on the scene.

The force of the impact caused pieces of concrete from the structure to come loose.

Florida Department of Transportation engineers were called in to assess the damage. There is no timeline for reopening the ramp.

