MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A moisture tail feeding into the remnants of Ida located over Eastern Canada has drifted south and is now located over South Florida.

Combined with a light west breeze, you have the ingredients for flooding downpours to set up over the metro areas along the Atlantic Coast.

Thursday’s storms have produced slow-moving flooding downpours, which have already and will continue to lead to flood advisories and flash flood warnings.

Two to four inches of rain in a short period of time is expected with these storms, which can quickly flood roadways and poor drainage areas.

It is important to remember to not drive through flooded roadways since it can be difficult to determine the depth of the flood waters, especially if the roadway is next to a canal.

Storms have already developed and area forecast to continue Thursday evening along the East Coast.

Stay alert for any advisories or warnings through cbsmiami.com or the CBSMiami Weather app.