MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hearing was held Wednesday to discuss the future site of the Surfside condo collapse site.

During the hearing, attorneys discussed how much money has been collected so far for the Surfside victims and their families.

In total, $49 million has been recovered and will be split amongst the victims and families.

There was talk of protocols for evidence retention and not being able to just go to the site and start drilling, digging, cutting and looking for evidence.

Judge Michael Hanzman took issue with the town of Surfside’s argument that it has the right to inspect the site if it feels there’s a safety issue.

“Basically, what you’re arguing is you have a right to go on that property for any governmental purpose? Within the restrictions of the law, your honor, yes,” said Hanzman.

But a good bit of time was spent on the zoning and possible re-zoning of the Champlain Tower South site.

Rezoning it, which could theoretically reduce the size of the property and would result in a reduced value of the land.

That’s something the judge and condo owners weren’t all that happy about.

“I was somewhat dismayed to hear the town of Surfside in the wake of this tragedy would take any action or even think about taking any action that could have the effect of diminishing the value of this property,’ said Hanzman.

“The fact that Surfside may be culpable and have liability from a negligence standpoint and I hate to say it, even criminal negligence would do anything except try to work with us side by side with us owners to increase the value. Every dollar counts in this situation,” said Oren Cytrynbaum, a self-employed real estate investor, who was a resident of Champlain Towers South.

The judge said he “will not” approve the sale of the land if its total price doesn’t meet his expectations.

The city of Surfside is scheduled to hold a workshop on September 9th and is expected to bring up the zoning issue surrounding the Champlain Tower South.