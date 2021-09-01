FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A student at Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes has been detained by the Broward sheriff’s deputies after a threat was made.

Deputies were called to the school at 4515 North State Road 7 early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose what type of threat was made.

Last week, Nova Middle School in Davie was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Davie police said that the threat was made to the school through a text message. The school was searched and nothing was found.

A day earlier, a 17-year-old Miramar High School student was arrested after he brought a gun to school. Police said they found it in a book bag after getting a tip.

According to the police report, it was a loaded Glock 26 handgun, with one 9 millimeter round in the chamber and a magazine with 39 rounds in it.

Police said no threats were made, but that the teen boy said he had the gun for protection.

On Wednesday, not far away at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines two students were arrested. In that case, they’re accused of making an “…online post about a potential school shooting…” According to police, that threat was “….made on Instagram with a text threatening to “terrorize” Flanagan High School.”