MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Blossom Classic returns to South Florida Labor Day weekend with community events leading up to the big game.

The Orange Blossom Classic has been a South Florida staple and Black college football classic, which dates back to 1933.

The football game has always been historic, but this year the classic is positioned to attract thousands of fans, alumni, school members and family members from surrounding areas and across the globe.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau projects the return of the classic will result in major economic benefits to the area over Labor Day weekend.

Community events are scheduled to take place from Thursday, September 2 through Sunday, September 5.

The community events are designed to bring together one big community in celebration of deserving students while offering engagement and connections to community leaders, colleges, local entrepreneurs, and large business enterprises.

Friday, September 3, Hard Rock Stadium will be host to the first day of community events leading to the game.

The Career In Sports and Entertainment Symposium is scheduled for 9 a.m., with doors opening at 8 am.

Those attending will gain information on careers within the sports industry from leaders across NFL teams.

Also, Jackson State University and Florida A&M University admissions representatives will be in attendance to help students plan for college enrollment.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the CareerSource recruitment job fair will take place at Hard Rock Stadium (club level second floor north gate).

The GMCVB commissioner’s welcoming reception and luncheon, to be held at the club level second floor north gate, is scheduled for 2 p.m., with a cocktail reception beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday, September 4, the OBC parade in Miami Gardens starts at 9 a.m. from Carol City High School and will conclude by 11 a.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center.

The OBC Empowerment Fest and Health Village at Betty T. Ferguson Community Center is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Battle of the Bands will take place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 5, the OBC Official Tailgate Experience kicks off at 11 a.m., with the stadium opening the gates at 1 p.m. and the OBC football game will be underway at 3 p.m.