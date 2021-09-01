Orange Blossom Classic Returning To South Florida With Community Events Leading Up To Big GameThe Orange Blossom Classic returns to South Florida Labor Day weekend, with community events leading up to the big game.

Nightlife King, Restauranteur David Grutman Adds 3 Retro, Yet Modern Restaurants To Roster, Offering Comfort FoodStanding at the corner of 16th Street and Alton Road on South Beach inside the former Firestone Tire Shop is a brand new trio of restaurants owned by restaurateur and nightlife king, David Grutman.

Fantasy Fest Parade, Street Fair, Even Zombie Bike Ride Canceled At Key West’s Biggest Party Of The YearFlorida's coronavirus concerns are putting a damper on this year’s Fantasy Fest celebration in Key West. Organizers have decided to cancel the hugely popular Fantasy Fest Parade on October 30 and the Street Fair on October 29 and 30.

Disney World Announces Sale Date Of New Annual PassesJust in time for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, the resort has announced that their new annual passes will go on sale next month.

Accolades and Awards For Miami-Based Short Film 'The Woman Under The Tree'A short film shot entirely on South Beach is winning awards and getting plenty of international attention. The film The Woman Under The Tree is a 15-minute film, co-written and co-produced by Miami filmmakers, Roberto Donoso and Prashant Thakker.

Taste Of The Town: Buya Izakaya + Yakitori Serving Up Delicious Japanese Soul Food In WynwoodBuya Izakaya + Yakitori is described as a Japanese soul food eatery and bar right in the heart of Wynwood.