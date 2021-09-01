  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been charged after he reportedly committing a disturbing crime.

Sunny Isles Beach police arrested Fariz Feyzullayev, 43, after they said he kissed a five-year-old girl inside a Publix supermarket on Collins Avenue.

According to police, he lured the girl, who he did not know, close to him by offering her a bag of candy and then leaned down and kissed her on the lips.

The girl’s mother yelled at him and he grabbed his groceries and ran out of the store.

The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Feyzullayev, who is from New York, was later found in the 18000 block of Collins Avenue where he was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

CBSMiami.com Team