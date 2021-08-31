WATCH LIVEBroward Sheriff Gregory Tony announces identification of a serial killer responsible for three cold case murders.
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed when a police pursuit led to a crash in Kendall on Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade police, just before 6 a.m. the driver of a Range Rover, traveling at a high rate of speed, got off the Palmetto Expressway at Sunset Drive/SW 72nd Street.

When a South Miami police officer attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off and then slammed into a car, with three people inside, at SW 92nd Avenue.

Police said at least one of the car’s occupants was thrown from it on impact. All three were killed.

The driver of the Land Rover was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

