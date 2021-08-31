MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed when a police pursuit led to a crash in Kendall on Tuesday morning.
According to Miami-Dade police, just before 6 a.m. the driver of a Range Rover, traveling at a high rate of speed, got off the Palmetto Expressway at Sunset Drive/SW 72nd Street.READ MORE: BSO: Woman Tried To Set Police Cruiser Vehicle On Fire
When a South Miami police officer attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off and then slammed into a car, with three people inside, at SW 92nd Avenue.READ MORE: Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Identifies Serial Killer In Three Cold Case Murders From 20 Years Ago
Police said at least one of the car’s occupants was thrown from it on impact. All three were killed.
The driver of the Land Rover was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Sunny Start, Storms In The Afternoon
Police believe alcohol was a factor.