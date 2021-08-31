MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed when a police pursuit led to a crash in South Miami on Tuesday morning.
According to Miami-Dade police, just before 6 a.m. the driver of a Range Rover, traveling at a high rate of speed, got off the Palmetto Expressway at Sunset Drive/SW 72nd Street.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Kate Remains Over Atlantic, Two Other Systems Being Watched
When a South Miami police officer attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off and then slammed into a car, with three people inside, at SW 92nd Avenue.READ MORE: Deadly Crash Prompts Closure Of North Hiatus Road In Plantation
Police said at least one of the car’s occupants was thrown from it on impact. All three were killed.
The driver of the Land Rover was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery.MORE NEWS: Woman Killed, Man In Custody After Police Involved Shooting In Coconut Creek
Police believe alcohol was a factor.