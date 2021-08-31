  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, South Miami, Traffic Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed when a police pursuit led to a crash in South Miami on Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade police, just before 6 a.m. the driver of a Range Rover, traveling at a high rate of speed, got off the Palmetto Expressway at Sunset Drive/SW 72nd Street.

When a South Miami police officer attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off and then slammed into a car, with three people inside, at SW 92nd Avenue.

Police said at least one of the car’s occupants was thrown from it on impact. All three were killed.

The driver of the Land Rover was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

