FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A serial killer responsible for the deaths of three women 20 years ago has been identified.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Tuesday morning, their investigators worked with Miami police investigators to determine that Roberto Wagner Fernandes, a Brazilian national, was their killer.

Tony said the first woman killed, Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, was stuffed into a suitcase and left in Cooper City in June 2000.

The second woman killed, Sia Demas, was put into a duffel bag and was left along a road in Dania Beach days later.

The third woman, identified as Jessica Good, was killed on August 30, 2001. Her body was found floating in Biscayne Bay.

Suspicion fell on Fernandes, who lived in Miami, as a potential suspect after Good’s murder. He fled to Brazil before he could be questioned.

Since the three cases shared similar patterns, detectives from the sheriff’s office and Miami Police worked together and clues began to emerge. DNA evidence collected from all three crimes pointed to one as yet unknown culprit. Fingerprints collected at two of the crime scenes were a match, but the identity of the killer remained a mystery.

WATCH: Broward Sheriff’s New Conference On Solving Cold Case Murders

In 2011, Broward sheriff’s and Miami police detectives got a huge break. DNA from Good’s murder matched the unknown suspect DNA in the Broward murders.

Additionally, fingerprints taken from Fernandes following the death of his wife years earlier matched the fingerprints from the crime scenes.

When investigators went to Brazil to attempt to get DNA evidence from Fernandes, they learned that Fernandes left Brazil for Paraguay and reportedly died in a plane crash there in 2005.

But the detectives had questions about whether he had really died in the crash.

They worked closely with the Brazilian National Police, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the FBI, and in late 2020 and early 2021, Fernandes’ was exhumed and DNA samples were taken. The results showed it was him in the grave and his DNA was consistent with the unknown suspect profile collected from the crime scenes of Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, Sia Demas, and Jessica Good.