MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was mainly quiet Tuesday morning as we have a streak of drier air and a bit of Saharan dust over parts of South Florida.

It was not as warm as previous days, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We were about four to six degrees cooler than Monday morning.

Enjoy it while you can since temperatures will soar to the low 90s in the afternoon. With the heating of the day and more moisture around later, storms will develop around midday and this afternoon.

As high pressure weakens and pushes south into the Bahamas and Ida moves northeast towards the Mid-Atlantic, this will allow for our steering wind flow to shift more out of the west. This steering flow in the mid-levels of the atmosphere combined with a light sea breeze will focus the storms across the east coast metro areas this afternoon and evening.

Some storms may produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Flooding will be possible around vulnerable, low-lying areas as storms may be very slow to move due to light winds.

A similar pattern is expected on Wednesday with the potential for afternoon and evening storms. It will likely be hotter mid to late week due to the westerly wind component. Highs will climb to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity.

Thursday through Friday the rain chance will increase due to the moisture tail associated with the remnants of Ida and a trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. Enhanced moisture will likely lead to more storms to end the week.

There is some uncertainty going into the long holiday weekend as forecast models are not in agreement regarding what will happen with a frontal boundary and possible disturbance near northeast Florida over the weekend. For now, it appears unsettled with the potential of tropical moisture moving in and leading to scattered storms. The rain chance may be higher depending on what happens with the mid-level trough and a tropical wave forecast to be to our south.