MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cutdown day in the NFL is never easy on anyone.

The Dolphins, like the rest of the league, had to get down to 53 players on Tuesday.

It was no easy task for general manager Chris Grier as the roster is as deep as it’s been in recent years and a number of players contributed to the team with strong showings in training camp.

Keep in mind, players not picked up by another team can be resigned to the practice squad.

Linebacker Benardrick McKinney was a fairly big surprise, as the veteran acquired from a Houston was a starter for much of camp.

The team has good depth at linebacker and the return of Elandon Roberts helped seal McKinney’s fate.

In a mild surprise, the Dolphins cut three running backs in Patrick Laird, Jordan Scarlett and rookie seventh round draft pick Gerrid Doaks.

It seems the Dolphins will also scour the waiver wire to perhaps bring in a fourth running back behind Miles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown. But one of those cut players could end up on the practice squad.

Quarterback Reid Sinnett had a big game in the preseason finale but was waived along with receiver Kirk Merrit who had a good training camp.

The Dolphins have quality and quantity at receiver so it was a forgone conclusion that NFL talent was going to be let go due to the numbers. Malcolm Perry was also cut.

On the offensive line, Matt Skura and Cameron Tom, both brought in in the offseason to compete at center, were let go. The team traded for two offensive linemen recently and Michael Deiter has started at center from the first day of camp.

Sixth round draft pick offensive lineman Larnell Coleman was out on injured reserve.

The roster construction never ends as teams look at who’s available, fill their practice squads and tweak the bottom of the roster.

Opening day for the Dolphins is at New England on September 12 at 4:25 p.m. You can see it only on CBS 4.