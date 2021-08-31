  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    03:12 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Karli Barnett
Filed Under:Karli Barnett, Kendall, Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cross and a candle now sit at a bus stop near the intersection of Sunset Drive and SW 92 Avenue, where three people lost their lives Tuesday.

According to the Miami-Dade PD scanner, the driver of the white Range Rover reached speeds of 120 mph on the Palmetto.

READ MORE: Miami Beach Community Comes Together To Remember Dustin Wakefield, The 21-Year-Old Father Murdered On Ocean Drive

A South Miami officer tried to pull over the driver, as he took the exit to Sunset Drive.

The driver, however, kept going. Around 6:00 a.m., he sped through the intersection and t-boned a car, which was turning onto SW 92 Avenue.

The car that was t-boned. (CBS4)

There were three people in that car – a man who was driving and two women. One woman was ejected.

“Three innocent individuals that were just driving their vehicle gets t-boned by someone who was careless,” said Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “Our hearts go out to the families.”

READ MORE: Survey Finds Vaccine Hesitancy Is Down, And It Couldn't Come Sooner As ICUs Squeezed With Unvaccinated COVID Patients

The only survivor was the man driving the Range Rover. Police say he had been drinking.

“According to our traffic homicide investigators, alcohol is a factor,” Zabaleta said.

The driver of the Range Rover was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery.

Charges are pending. Zabaleta says they could include DUI Manslaughter.

MORE NEWS: Some Miami-Dade Students Struggling To Get To School Because Of Inconsistent Bus Schedule

Police still have not released the names of those involved.

Karli Barnett