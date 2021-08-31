MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cross and a candle now sit at a bus stop near the intersection of Sunset Drive and SW 92 Avenue, where three people lost their lives Tuesday.

According to the Miami-Dade PD scanner, the driver of the white Range Rover reached speeds of 120 mph on the Palmetto.

A South Miami officer tried to pull over the driver, as he took the exit to Sunset Drive.

The driver, however, kept going. Around 6:00 a.m., he sped through the intersection and t-boned a car, which was turning onto SW 92 Avenue.

There were three people in that car – a man who was driving and two women. One woman was ejected.

“Three innocent individuals that were just driving their vehicle gets t-boned by someone who was careless,” said Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “Our hearts go out to the families.”

The only survivor was the man driving the Range Rover. Police say he had been drinking.

“According to our traffic homicide investigators, alcohol is a factor,” Zabaleta said.

The driver of the Range Rover was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery.

Charges are pending. Zabaleta says they could include DUI Manslaughter.

Police still have not released the names of those involved.