KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Florida’s coronavirus concerns are putting a damper on this year’s Fantasy Fest celebration in Key West. Organizers have decided to cancel the hugely popular Fantasy Fest Parade on October 30 and the Street Fair on October 29 and 30.
In addition, the Friday Oct. 30 Masquerade March through Old Town has been put on "Hold." It may be rescheduled in the future.
The King and Queen contest, which raises money for a local nonprofit, was also cancelled along with the Zombie Bike Ride, which is usually held the first weekend.
Despite these event cancellations, the annual party is still taking place from Oct. 22 – 31 with other events being held in and around various Key West venues.
If you do plan to attend be prepared with masks, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, because the venues may enforce their own rules for entry, according to organizers.
According to the CDC, Monroe County had a 16.56% COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of Aug. 23-29.