MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida always has some of the most talented high school football players in the country and that includes this week’s CBS4 Nat Moore trophy nominee Jaylin Marshall from Miami Central High.

“My primary position will be cornerback. I’ll be moving around from cornerback to safety,” Marshall told CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

Miami Central’s Jaylin Marshall may be listed as a corner, but in high school he’s done it all. From playing defensive back to linebacker to coming off the edge as a rusher. Head coach Roland Smith and the Rockets have allowed him to just go out and play ball.

“This is the first place that really taught me that I have the ability to play everywhere. With this team that I play for every day, everybody goes hard, competing with each other. It’s still a brotherhood, but everyday it’s still a competition,” said Marshall.

There’s a very old school feel to practice at Miami Central which is helping him get ready for Saturdays and beyond.

Marshall committed to play at Georgia Tech recently and become a Yellow Jacket.

“What caught my interest was the rate of millionaires that come out of the school. When I went it was a great feeling and I felt it genuine. I got family members that live in Atlanta so if I need help with anything I have resources. They can come and help me out,” he said.

Marshall says family is what motivates him to be great out here. And they’re part of his inspiration for goals outside of football as well.

“I want to be a nutritionist. I want to learn about fruits and vegetables. I want to learn about the body because I’m big on health and just living long. I feel like I’ll be able to help a lot of people including my family. The old people in my family so that’s why I really want to do it.”

