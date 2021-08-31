MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A woman is facing serious charges after trying unsuccessfully to set a Broward Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on fire, officials said.
The 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night at a Fort Lauderdale-area intersection, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release. She faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted arson.
The deputy was sitting in her marked unit at the intersection when the woman walked up to the vehicle, started banging on her window and broke off the driver-side mirror, officials said.
The woman then walked to the rear of the vehicle, opened the gas tank cover and removed the gas cap. The woman placed paper items into the gas tank and used a lighter to set a lottery ticket on fire, authorities said.
The deputy believed the woman was intending to set the vehicle on fire. The deputy got out of the vehicle and ordered the woman onto the ground. The woman complied and other deputies arrived to help place her into custody. The patrol vehicle did not catch fire.
The woman was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
