FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A serial killer responsible for the deaths of three women 20 years ago has been identified.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Tuesday morning, their investigators worked with Miami police investigators to determine that Roberto Fernandes, a Brazilian national, was their killer.

Tony said the first woman killed, Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, was stuffed into a suitcase and left in Cooper City in June 2020.

The second woman killed, Sia Demas, was put into a duffel bag and was left along a road in Dania Beach.

The third woman, identified as Jessica Good, was killed on August 30, 2001. Her body was found floating in Biscayne Bay.

Tony said at the time, evidence pointed to Fernandes, who lived in Miami, as a potential suspect. He fled to Brazil before he could be questioned.

In 2011, Broward sheriff’s and Miami police were able to put their profiles after DNA from the national database linked Fernandes to the murders.

They also learned that Fernandez had died in a plane crash in Brazil in 2005.

Working with the government of Brazil, Fernandes’s body was exhumed and DNA samples were taken. They revealed that he was, in fact, the person who had committed the murders.